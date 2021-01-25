Inmate sentenced for having weapon at FCI Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY)- United States Attorney Mike Stuart announced that Tyrice Perkins, 24, an inmate at the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) Beckley, was sentenced to 12 months in prison for possessing a weapon at the correctional facility.

This sentence is to run consecutively to the sentence he currently is serving. He also was sentenced to three years of supervised release following his imprisonment.

“Inmates that possess shanks or weapons in federal correctional facilities in this district will be prosecuted,” said United States Attorney Mike Stuart. “It’s 12 more months in prison for Perkins.”

Perkins admitted that on February 9, 2020, he possessed a handcrafted weapon known as a shank. The shank was a 6 ½ inch piece of metal sharpened to a point on one end with a handle on the other end. A staff member at the prison saw Perkins drop the shank in the chow hall. The staff member then recovered the weapon. Perkins admitted that the shank was designed and intended to be used as a weapon.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons conducted the investigation. United States District Judge Frank W. Volk imposed the sentence. Assistant United States Attorney Timothy D. Boggess handled the prosecution.