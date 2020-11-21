Inmate killed at Mt. Olive Correctional Complex

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – A Mount Olive Correctional Complex inmate died late Friday from wounds received during an assault by a fellow inmate.

Brian O’Neil Gifft, 40, died at the outside hospital where he was taken following the 8:45 p.m. assault. Investigators believe the other inmate assaulted Gifft with a makeshift weapon that was recovered following the incident.

The inmate-on-inmate assault occurred in one of the prison’s housing units. Identification of the suspect is pending completion of the investigation and filing of charges. Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation investigators will turn over their findings to the W.Va. State Police, which responded to the facility Friday.

Gifft was serving a life sentence with the possibility of parole for a 2016 murder in Jefferson County.