Information sought in January arson fire in Berkeley County

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office is seeking help from the public regarding a January arson fire in Berkeley County.

The fire occurred at 70 Henshaw Rd. in Bunker Hill sometime between Jan. 24-31.

A $5,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest and conviction. Those with information are encouraged to call the WV Arson Hotline at (800) 233-FIRE (3473).

The investigation is a joint effort of the WVSFMO and the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office.