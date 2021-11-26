Independence rallies, advances to Super Six

COAL CITY, WV (WOAY) – For the first time in school history, Independence football will be a part of the Super Six in Wheeling.

The Patriots overturned a 13-point halftime deficit Friday, to win 34-20 vs. Bluefield in the Class AA football semifinals in Coal City.

Both teams scored on their opening drives of the afternoon, but the Beavers took advantage of multiple miscues to take control into halftime. However, the Patriots answered with touchdowns on each of their third-quarter drives to tie the game. Independence took the lead on the first play in the fourth quarter when Cyrus Goodson returned an interception for a touchdown.

Independence will face Fairmont Senior on Friday, December 3 at Wheeling Island Stadium. It is a rematch of the 2020 quarterfinals, which the Polar Bears won.

Related