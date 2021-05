WAR, WV (WOAY) – The Incumbent Mayor of War, in McDowell County has won re-election. Mayor Robert Beavers defeated challenger Grover Mahone by a vote of 123-40.

The victory came two days after 67-year old Beavers was arrested in Fayette County.

A criminal complaint filed by West Virginia State Police Trooper A.E. Roberts lists charges including possession of a controlled substance and driving under the influence.

