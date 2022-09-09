Huntington Symphony Orchestra and Marshall University to host Battle of the Bands on September 10

Huntington, WV (WOAY) – The Huntington Symphony Orchestra is partnering with the Marshall University Marching Thunder for a Battle of the Bands on Saturday, September 10. The dueling bands will perform modern and classic Pop songs to pay homage to Huntington’ History. The event will occur at the Harris River Front Park in Huntington at 8:00 pm.

Any Jazz fans should plan to arrive to the event early. The smooth Jazz quartet, Stolen Moments, will be the opening performers for the event and will take the stage between 6:30 and 7:30 pm.

