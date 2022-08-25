Huntington man sentenced to prison for role in multi-state drug ring

Huntington, WV (WOAY) – A federal court has sentenced Marvin Jerome Calvin,41, to six years and six months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release for his role in a multi-state drug trafficking organization(DTO). The organization has allegedly distributed large amounts of fentanyl, methamphetamines, and other illegal drugs in the Huntington area. Calvin plead guilty to the distribution of fentanyl.

Calvin admitted to selling approximately 1.8 grams of fentanyl to a confidential informant in July 2020. Additionally, Calvin admitted to distributing crack cocaine to a confidential informant on two separate occasions in June 2020. Law enforcement executed a search warrant at Calvin’s Huntington residence in August 2020, recovering approximately 1.6 grams of cocaine. When questioned by authorities, Calvin admitted he intended to sell the cocaine.

The case results from a long-term investigation to disrupt the DTO and its distribution of fentanyl, methamphetamine, oxycodone, heroin, and crack. All 18 defendants have pleaded guilty.

United States District Judge Robert C. Chambers imposed the sentence. Assistant United States Attorneys Joseph F. Adams and Courtney L. Cremeans prosecuted the case.

