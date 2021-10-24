Hundreds come out to Fayette County Park for first public event in 20 years

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – The Fayette County Park opens its gates to hundreds of people for October in the Park, the first public event to be held at the park in 20 years. And the day was full of vendors selling anything from food to homemade arts and crafts, wood carvings, pumpkin painting, live music, and plenty of activities for the kids.

“It feels wonderful to have this many people in the park, it’s great to see and we want to bring it back to where it used to be in the park and this was a good starting point to do so,” says Dawayne Workman, the Director of Fayette County Park.

And since the excellent turn-out for Saturday’s event, the park plans to hold one or two more events like this every year. You can visit the Fayette County Park on their Facebook page to keep track of future upcoming events they plan to have.

