Humane Society sees early benefits from Betty White Challenge

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – After she tragically passed away on New Year’s Eve, fans of the late Betty White have started what social media is calling the Betty White Challenge.

The concept is simple: Betty White loved animals, and on her birthday, Jan. 17, fans are encouraging people to donate to animal shelters.

The challenge is already making a positive change in local communities. The Raleigh County Humane Society says they have already seen a few people come in to donate specifically in the name of Betty White.

“We really run off of donations,” Humane Society Social Outreach Coordinator Alexis Johnston said. “Without support from the community, none of this would be possible.”

Donations pay for everything at the Humane Society. From their water bill, to filling bowls, cleaning cages and paying for veterinary services.

The Humane Society is always accepting cash and physical donations. What they need most includes pine litter, wet cat food and Alpo dog food.

But what they need more than anything is for people to come in and adopt or foster an animal. Just a few weeks ago the shelter was filled with roughly 140 animals, and they are still in dire need of people to take these animals home.

“If you’re considering adoption, now is the time to do it. We have plenty of options available for you.”

