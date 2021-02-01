HUD awards $9 million to renew support to West Virginia homeless programs

PHILADELPHIA, PA (WOAY)- U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Mid-Atlantic Deputy Regional Administrator Jane Miller announced today $9.1 million (see chart below) to renew support to 49 homeless housing and service programs in West Virginia.

HUD’s Continuum of Care (CoC) Program provides critically needed funding to local programs and projects assisting individuals and families experiencing homelessness. See a complete list of West Virginia’s homeless projects awarded funding.

Due to the pandemic, this funding renews grants for existing programs. This process was dramatically streamlined because communities have been and will continue to be consumed with the COVID-19 response and have limited capacity to participate in the traditional CoC competition.

“As the state continues to deal with this health crisis, this funding will significantly bolster the ongoing response of our Continuum of Care partners,” said Miller. “At HUD, we are grateful for all they do to support and protect those experiencing homelessness, especially during this difficult time.”

CoC grants support a broad array of interventions designed to assist individuals and families experiencing homelessness, particularly those living in places not meant for habitation, located in sheltering programs, or at imminent risk of becoming homeless. Each year, HUD serves more than a million people through emergency shelter, transitional and permanent housing programs.

Nationally, $2.5 billion has been awarded to 6,597 local homeless assistance programs.

Continuum of Care Amount Wheeling, Weirton Area CoC $431,113 Huntington/Cabell, Wayne Counties CoC $2,972,927 Charleston/Kanawha, Putnam, Boone, Clay Counties CoC $1,484,057 West Virginia Balance of State CoC $4,214,048 TOTAL $9,102,145