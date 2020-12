BEAVER, WV (WOAY)- Emergency services are currently on the scene of a house fire in Beaver.

According to dispatch, the call came in this evening at 5:48 of the fire on 5th Ave and Abrams Court. Beaver, Ghent, and Mabscott Fire Departments, as well as Jan Care Ambulance are currently on the scene.

No injuries have been reported at this time, but three dogs were rescued.

