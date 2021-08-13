Hot Meals for Senior Citizens

Fayette Senior Programs has reopened it’s centers for congregate meal dining and activities.

Everyone 60-years of age or older is welcome to attend. There are three locations in Fayette County listed below along with the times that lunch is served.

Fayette Senior Programs offers Medical Transportation, in-home delivery and in home care for qualifying participants.

Fayette County Programs is also giving out Farmer’s Market Coupons at all three Senior Center locations. Pick one up every Wednesday, starting August 18th, until they are gone.

You must be 60-years of age or older, bring a valid ID, with proof of residency in Fayette County, and meet the financial guidelines to qualify. For more information call 304-465-8484.

Oak Hill Senior Center

108 Lewis Street

Oak Hill, WV 25901

Monday – Friday

11:30am-12:30pm

Meadow Bridge Senior Center

8910 Sewell Creek Road

Meadow Bridge, WV 25976

Monday – Friday

12:00pm-1:00pm

Smithers Senior Center @ The Gateway Center

2 Greyhound Lane, Suite B

Smithers, WV 25186

Monday – Friday

12:00pm – 1:00pm

