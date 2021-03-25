Hospice of Southern West Virginia patients receive donations of food, clothing and blankets

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Patients at the local Hospice House were in for a surprise as employees with Mountain Heart Community Services stopped by for a donation event.

Their mission is to work together with individuals, families and communities to provide resources and help them live a better life. And one way of doing that is with what they call a Giving Back Event, where they help out a local organization.

“Mountain Heart, a very vital part of our community is here to donate some items such as homemade blankets, and we couldn’t be more grateful for it,” said Tyler Jordon, PR Director at Hospice of Southern West Virginia.

Every few months Mountain Heart comes up with a new idea on how to give back. This month they’re donating a variety of goods to the local Hospice House in Beckley, as well as one up north in the City of Elkins.

According Hillary Wills with Mountain Heart, the donations include clothing, food items and 17 homemade quilts. The blankets were all personally hand-made by one employee’s 94 year old mother in law.

“They’re the perfect size for lap blankets,” Wills said. “We have several donations of snacks, drinks, as well as hygiene and comfort items for the residents.”

All of the goods were also personally donated out-of-pocket by the individuals involved with Mountain Heart. They also included a monetary donation to the Hospice House, coming from more than 30 individuals who donated.