Holding vaccine clinics for people of color

LEWISBURG, WV (WOAY) – We know that COVID-19 affects everyone differently, but more studies are showing how it can specifically affect different minorities.

Research is increasingly showing that COVID-19 doesn’t just disproportionately affect older people, but there are race and ethnicity disparities behind the virus, as well. African Americans, Indigenous people, and people of color can be affected by COVID in more detrimental ways than other groups of people, studies show.

“COVID has hit everyone very definitely, but in the African American community, we are twice as likely to catch COVID, and three times more likely to die from it,” Loretta Young, coordinator for RaceMatters says.

And, along with the disproportionate affects the virus has had on these certain groups of people, there has also been an increased amount of hesitancy among them to receive the vaccine. But, as the pandemic continues, these views are changing.

“I’ve seen that shift,” says James Patterson, CEO of the Partnership of African American Churches. “I don’t think there’s a lot of hesitancy now, and that’s because the amount of time that this pandemic has gone on, as well as the devastation that it has caused in communities of color.”

So, fortunately, as more information becomes available pertaining to these disproportions in race from the virus, along with the hesitancy behind getting the vaccine, more effort is being made to combat and prevent these issues. And, most people are all for making this effort.

“It’s a blessing that the lord made way for us to be able to get our shot today. And, I just want to say, that if anyone doesn’t want to take the shot, COVID-19 is absolutely for real,” says one vaccine clinic patient, Clinton Winkfield.