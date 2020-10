HINTON, WV (WOAY) – A Hinton man is facing drug charges.

On Saturday, October 3, 2020, Hinton Police Department arrested Danni Jo Adkins, 34 of Hinton, WV. Adkins was charged with Left of Center, Driving Suspended, Possession with Intent to Deliver Marijuana, and Possession with Intent to Deliver Dilaudid.

Police recovered four plastic bags identified as Marijuana and 14 1/2 pills identified as Dilaudid (Hydromorphone).

Patrolman J.S Ward is the investigating officer.