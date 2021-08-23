Hinton man arrested after police find money, a pistol, items related to selling drugs

HILLDALE, WV (WOAY) – A Hinton man is arrested for parole violation after an incident at a gas station.

Last night, Summers County deputies responded to a drug activity call at a gas station in Hilldale.

David Smith, 37, of Hinton, had dropped a large bag of methamphetamine.

After an investigation of his home and car, police found several items consistent with the distribution of illegal drugs, as well as a large amount of U.S. currency and a pistol.

Smith is arrested for parole violation. Additional charges are pending.

Related