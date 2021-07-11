Hilltop man faces multiple felony charges

HILLTOP, WV (WOAY) – A Hilltop man is facing felony charges in Fayette County.

Last night, Fayette County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a shots fired call at Mountainair Mobile Home Park.

A search of the alleged suspect’s home revealed a fake wall concealing heroin, fentanyl, a large supply of packaging materials and scales. A firearm was also recovered, and has been reported as stolen.

Anthony Goard is charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver Narcotics and Receiving/Transferring Stolen Property. He will now await court proceedings.

