High school winter sports paused until January

WOAY – Gov. Jim Justice announced Friday that high school winter sports in West Virginia would pause activities until January 11 at the earliest, in response to rising COVID-19 numbers in the state.

The WVSSAC confirmed to WOAY Sports on Friday that the fall sports championships will be completed, and said they will continue to rely on the data provided by medical professionals.

Executive Director Bernie Dolan says officials chose January 11 for a potential re-start date due to the fact that it would come some time after Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year celebrations.

It was during the girls basketball state tournament and boys basketball regional games that the state saw multiple events first affected by COVID-19. Ultimately, the girls state tournament would be canceled after nine of 21 games played.