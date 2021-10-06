High School Sports Scoreboard – October 5

VOLLEYBALL

Triangular at Oak Hill: Greenbrier East def. Oak Hill 2-0; Greenbrier East def. Princeton 2-0; Princeton def. Oak Hill 2-0

James Monroe 3, River View 1

George Washington 2, Woodrow Wilson 1

GIRLS SOCCER

Oak Hill 9, Scott 2

Woodrow Wilson 4, Capital 0

Bluefield 2, PikeView 1

George Washington 9, Greenbrier East 0

Princeton 3, Shady Spring 2

BOYS SOCCER

Oak Hill 3, Scott 3

Nicholas County 6, Pocahontas County 1

PikeView 2, Bluefield 1

George Washington 2, Woodrow Wilson 0

St. Albans 3, Princeton 0

FOOTBALL

Mount View 45, Man 21

GOLF (STATE TOURNAMENT IN WHEELING)

Area schools in team standings: Woodrow Wilson tied for 2nd in AAA, Shady Spring 3rd in AA, Summers County 7th in A

Top individual golfers: Tanner Vest (Shady Spring) leads Class AA, Zan Hill (Woodrow Wilson) and Jack Hayes (Oak Hill) tied for 2nd in AAA, Ben Marsh (Nicholas County) tied for fifth in AA, Jonah Willson (Woodrow Wilson) tied for 6th in AAA, Tanner Walls (Westside) tied for 10th in AA, Michael Sprague (Summers County) tied for 19th in A

