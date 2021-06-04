High School Softball/Baseball Update – June 3

By

SOFTBALL (upcoming matchups in parentheses)

Shady Spring 9, Nicholas County (highlights above; Shady Spring @ Independence – Friday)

Oak Hill 6, Woodrow Wilson 4 (Oak Hill @ Greenbrier East – Friday)

Midland Trail 11, Richwood 1 (Charleston Catholic @ Greenbrier West – Friday)

BASEBALL (upcoming matchups in parentheses)

Oak Hill 12, Woodrow Wilson 8 (Oak Hill @ Greenbrier East – Friday)

Shady Spring 5, Nicholas County 2 (Shady Spring @ Independence – Friday)

Wyoming East 7, PikeView 6 (Wyoming East @ Bluefield – Friday)

James Monroe 11, Summers County 1

Greater Beckley 7, Mount View 4 (Summers County @ Greater Beckley – Friday)

Midland Trail @ Charleston Catholic suspended due to weather (Irish lead 6-4 in the sixth; Webster County @ Greenbrier West – Friday)

