High School Softball/Baseball Scoreboard – May 24

SOFTBALL
Midland Trail 10, Princeton 2 (highlights above)
Wyoming East 5, James Monroe 3 (first game of doubleheader)
Wyoming East 9, James Monroe 4 (second game of doubleheader)
Greenbrier West 16, Pocahontas County 1 (first game of doubleheader)
Greenbrier West 16, Pocahontas County 0 (second game of doubleheader)
Sherman 14, Oak Hill 5
BASEBALL
Princeton 9, Woodrow Wilson 8 (highlights above)
Greenbrier West 13, Webster County 1
Westside 20, Tug Valley 9
Greenbrier East 3, Oak Hill 1
Summers County 31, Pocahontas County 3 (doubleheader)
Summers County 15, Pocahontas County 0 (doubleheader)
