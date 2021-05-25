High School Softball/Baseball Scoreboard – May 24

By
Matt Digby
-

SOFTBALL

Midland Trail 10, Princeton 2 (highlights above)

Wyoming East 5, James Monroe 3 (first game of doubleheader)

Wyoming East 9, James Monroe 4 (second game of doubleheader)

Greenbrier West 16, Pocahontas County 1 (first game of doubleheader)

Greenbrier West 16, Pocahontas County 0 (second game of doubleheader)

Sherman 14, Oak Hill 5

BASEBALL

Princeton 9, Woodrow Wilson 8 (highlights above)

Greenbrier West 13, Webster County 1

Westside 20, Tug Valley 9

Greenbrier East 3, Oak Hill 1

Summers County 31, Pocahontas County 3 (doubleheader)

Summers County 15, Pocahontas County 0 (doubleheader)

