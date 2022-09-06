High School Junior selected as American Heart Association’s first national Youth Heart Ambassador from West Virginia

Mingo, WV (WOAY) – The American Heart Association has selected the 2022-2023 class of Youth Heart Ambassadors to represent in school initiatives to promote healthy habits among students to support their mental and physical well-being. The Association has selected Mingo Central High School Junior Hilary Gore as its first national Youth Heart Ambassador from West Virginia.

Hillary Gore survived a stroke at birth, and since Kindergarten, she has dedicated her time to supporting The American Heart Association to help others like her. Gore states, “I’m so grateful to have this opportunity to spread the importance of heart health not only in my state but nationally as well.”

The Youth Heart Ambassadors work in partnership with the American Heart Association’s in-school programs, Kids Heart Challenge and American Heart Challenge. The programs focus on physical activity and have since expanded to meet mental health needs. In addition, the curriculum helps prepare young people by offering them tools to support their physical and emotional well-being.

For more information on the American Heart Association and its in-school initiatives, visit heart.org.

