Hideaway Cafe celebrates official grand opening and ribbon cutting

PRINCETON, WV (WOAY) – While the cafe has been serving the Princeton area on a soft opening since March, the Hideaway Cafe opened its doors with an official grand opening and ribbon-cutting event.

“This started out as a joint venture with friends and collectively we saw where there was a void and where this was needed, just having a safe, easy place to just have lunch with your friends,” says Hideaway Cafe owner Terry Martin.

Nestled in a boutique-style shopping center on 1301 Athens Road, the Hideaway gives off a traditional cafe-feel serving up a multitude of delicious and unique menu items.

“We will be serving hot-pressed sandwiches, paninis, cold sandwiches, coffee, cappuccino, espresso, tea, just everything coffee and tea,” she says.

Throughout the uncertainty with the pandemic, the owner of the Hideaway Cafe, Terry Martin, is excited to provide a safe, cozy space for people to come relax and enjoy some comforting treats.

“I think everybody is so excited to be able to come out and sit down and just be able to communicate with one another, and we wanted to be able to provide a wonderful place for that.”

The cafe serves daily menu specials and the owner plans to do catering in the future.

The Hideaway Cafe is open Tuesday through Friday from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Saturday from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m., and is closed on Sunday and Monday. You can find out more about the Hideaway Cafe by visiting them on Facebook.

