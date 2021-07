HICO, WV (WOAY) – A jury convicts a man on trial in Fayette County for attempted murder.

41-year-old Henry Ward was on trial for attempted second degree murder, two counts of wanton endangerment, malicious assault on an officer and use of a firearm.

Ward is also found guilty of obstructing an officer and brandishing a deadly weapon.

He faces up to 33 years in prison. Sentencing is set for Sept. 10.

