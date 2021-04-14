Health officials say pausing of Johnson and Johnson vaccine won’t impact vaccination rate

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – Distribution of the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is paused due to six reported cases of blood clots in recipients.

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice is in accordance with the pause, meaning only Pfizer and Moderna will continue to be administered in the state. West Virginia has an impressive vaccination rate and health officials say that even without Johnson and Johnson, they expect that to continue.

“We have plenty of vaccines here,” said Fayette County Health Officer Dr. Anita Stewart. “I still encourage folks to get vaccinated with our other two products, the Pfizer and the Moderna. We’ll see what happens with Johnson and Johnson. This has happened with other vaccines. We’re being very cautious and just making sure that we’re doing no harm.”

The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices is meeting today to review the cases and evaluate possible causation from the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

