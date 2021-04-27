Health officials react to CDC loosening outdoor mask wearing guidelines

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – The CDC makes a big announcement Tuesday, easing its guidelines on mask wearing outdoors.

Fully vaccinated Americans no longer need to wear masks outdoors anymore unless they are in a big crowd of strangers. Health officials say that being outdoors limits transmission of COVID-19.

“I think we have known for a while that ventilation was a really important piece in promoting the spread of the virus,” said Fayette County Health Officer Dr. Anita Stewart. “Certainly when you’re outdoors and there’s good movement and good air flow, that certainly would lower the risk substantially.”

Dr. Stewart says that there are still situations where masks should be worn outdoors, such as when you are in large groups, or tight space.

