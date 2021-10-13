Haunted Beckley to host new Dining with the Departed at Beckley’s Women’s Club

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Haunted Beckley is hosting a new Dining with the Departed at the Beckley Women’s Club, and dating back to the 1930s, there’s a lot of history behind the doors of this house. And this time, you will not only be dining and hunting for ghosts, but you will be helping to raise funds for the club.

“It’s a good way to raise money for a good cause that’s a little bit different, and with Halloween coming up right now the whole spirit of getting with the spirits is in the air,” says Scott Worley, Operator Haunted Beckley.

The event will be taking place Friday, October 15. You can register by visiting either Haunted Beckley or the Beckley Women’s Club on their Facebook pages. Tickets are $50 for adults and $30 for those under 12.

