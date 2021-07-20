Harmony for Hope to start new children’s educational program

MOUNT HOPE, WV (WOAY) – Harmony for Hope is starting a free, new children’s program called Harmony’s Kids, for local kids in the area to be able to receive monthly hands-on activities touching on a variety of different educational subjects. Some of these subjects will include music, art, history, architecture, among others, and will be a fun way for kids to learn outside of the classroom.

“It’s going to be great for the kids in the community because an experience can teach you so much more than just something that you learn in the classroom, and our children are missing out on experiences just due to certain things like the pandemic and budget cuts with the education programs, so we want to provide experiences that we were used to having as children growing up that they can now experience themselves,” says Carrie Kidd, Founding Executive Director of Harmony for Hope.

The adorable baby photo contest the organization started will help raise money for the new program, and you can visit Harmony for Hope’s Facebook page to find out how to vote in this contest and look for updates on the new program, Harmony’s Kids.

