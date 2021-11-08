Harmony for Hope to host a Veteran’s Day carriage ride fundraiser

MT. HOPE, WV (WOAY) – Harmony for Hope is holding a fundraiser for Harmony’s Kids Program and giving a portion of the proceeds to the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) organization in Beckley this Veteran’s Day.

The fundraiser will include a hot dog sale outside the Historic Mountainair Hotel in Mount Hope from noon to 6 p.m followed by horse and carriage rides through the historic part of town, and the veterans will be able to do it all for free.

“What’s going to be really fun is this is free for our Vets, the carriage rides are free, the hot dogs are free, and they can even get a free scoop of ice cream that day, so they can bring their families out and have a little bit of fun,” says Carrie Kidd, Executive Director of Harmony for Hope.

The carriage rides are a first-come-first-serve event, but you can stop by the Coal Bucket Coffee Shop to go ahead and buy your tickets between now and Thursday, November, 11.

