Harmony for Hope to host a golden Easter egg hunt

MOUNT HOPE, WV (WOAY) – Harmony for Hope is making the gear-up towards Easter fun for the whole family this year.

Starting Saturday, March 19 they will be host to a Golden Easter Egg Hunt around the town of Mount Hope. One golden egg stuffed with a special prize will be hidden somewhere around the town on every Saturday for the 5 weeks leading up to Easter. Clues will be provided that hint to where the egg might be hidden.

“Mt. Hope is a walkable community, and we want to promote that walkability, especially after COVID and everybody’s just kind of been inside and it’s hard to get back outside, I can say that personally,” says Executive Director of Harmony for Hope, Carrie Kidd. “So, this is a way for me to get back outside to hide some eggs, and hopefully for the rest of our community to just come out and see Mt. Hope.”

The prizes will range from Wal-Mart gift cards, gas cards, and up to $350 in cash. The winner will be able to claim their prize at the Coal Bucket Coffee Shop in downtown Mt. Hope.

