Harmony for Hope plans to host more projects for Harmony’s Kids

MT. HOPE, WV (WOAY) – In early 2021, the Mount Hope organization, Harmony for Hope started Harmony’s Kids, a kids program focusing on the value of art and music in Appalachia.

After a year of not getting to do many projects due to COVID-19, the organization is planning more events for 2022. A major project they have been working on is the Martin Luther King self-portrait project for the mural at the King’s Center in Charleston– a project they plan to continue working on this year.

Executive Director of Harmony for Hope, Carrie Kidd says the best part about Harmony’s Kids is that it’s completely free to the public.

“That’s the biggest thing because we need to get our kids into these experiences, and a lot of times, especially when it comes to art and music, it’s hard for low-income families to afford to get the kids out to these,” she says. “So, we want to provide these opportunities for everyone, regardless of your income levels.”

In March, the program will hold a metal stamping craft project at the Historic Cottle Mountainair Hotel in downtown Mt. Hope.

You can follow Harmony for Hope on Facebook to learn more about the program and the upcoming events they plan to hold.

