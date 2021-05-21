Harmony For Hope holding Memorial Day fundraiser

MT. HOPE, WV (WOAY) – Harmony For Hope in Mt. Hope is now holding a fundraiser that will allow people to memorialize their loved ones through custom-made pieces in honor of Memorial Day. They will be selling an American Flag and butterfly piece for $5 and crosses for $10, each one completely personalized with the name of the loved one you are remembering along with a special message to honor them. All of the proceeds for this fundraiser will go towards the children’s programs the organization plans to hold this summer.

“We know that Memorial Day is a chance to remember those we have lost and those that have gone before us, especially soldiers, so we just want to give the community an opportunity to support children’s programs over the summer and also memorialize family members with custom pieces,” says Alexander Berg, the communications director for Harmony For Hope.

You can contact Harmony For Hope on Facebook or at harmoni4hope@gmail.com if you are interested in buying one of these custom pieces, and the last day to do so is by June 5th. The Memorials will be displayed at the Mt. Hope Christian Church a week before Memorial Day.

Related