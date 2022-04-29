Hallmark officially re-opens its doors at the Crossroads Mall

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – After operating on a soft opening for nearly a month, the Hallmark store has now officially re-opened its doors to customers once again.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Friday to welcome the store back.

An Adam’s Hallmark store, it’s now owned and operated by the Adam’s family. The store had previously functioned as a corporate-owned store since its start at the Crossroads Mall.

This is the family’s seventh Hallmark location in West Virginia.

While it’s now independently owned, shoppers will still be able to expect much of the same Hallmark product, with the exception of more American and West Virginia-made items.

“We’re thrilled to be here, it’s a great community,” says co-owner, Andrea Underwood. “You draw from a really large geographic area, so we think this has a great potential to be a really strong store, and we are just thrilled to be in the community.”

They will be continuing their grand-opening celebration all day Saturday, April 30. It will include a children’s book signing, a jewelry trunk show, and giveaways and prizes.

Related