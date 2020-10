BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – As the song says, “We need a little Christmas, right this very minute.” Groovy 94.1: WAXS in Beckley, West Virginia, is ringing in the spirit of the holidays.

2020 has been a rough year. There is no disagreement there. Christmas Music has a special way of bringing hope and joy.

With that spirit in mind, Groovy 94.1 will “flip the switch” on Christmas, ushering in 24-hour holiday music beginning at 10 AM on Monday, November 2, 2020, and running until the new year.