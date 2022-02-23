Greenbrier West, Shady Spring among Tuesday sectional winners

OAK HILL, WV & SHADY SPRING, WV (WOAY) – Check out highlights from two of Tuesday’s girls basketball sectional games in Southern West Virginia! The full area scoreboard is below, along with upcoming sectional matchups.
GIRLS
Greenbrier West 70, Meadow Bridge 23
Webster County 83, Richwood 16 (Greenbrier West vs. Webster County – Thursday at Oak Hill)
Shady Spring 48, Westside 32
PikeView 81, Independence 12 (Shady Spring @ PikeView – Thursday)
Mingo Central 65, Liberty 24
BOYS
Shady Spring 74, Nicholas County 37
Oak Hill 64, Independence 50
James Monroe 65, Mount View 55
River View 62, Meadow Bridge 31
Greater Beckley Christian 80, Tug Valley 49
Bluefield 66, Princeton 58
Chapmanville 53, Wyoming East 35
Capital 67, Woodrow Wilson 65
