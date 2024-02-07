Greenbrier Sporting Club set for trustee’s auction to pay Justice family’s unpaid debts

LEWISBURG, WV (WOAY) – A trustee’s sale has been set for the Greenbrier Sporting Club, the five-star resort owned by Governor Jim Justice.

It was announced in a legal ad in the Charleston Gazette-Mail this morning. The ad lists several parcels contained within the grounds of the Greenbrier.

The land is divided into several properties that mostly encompass what the ad calls “planned communities.”

The properties are listed as GVS 1, GVS II, GVS III, Howard’s Creek III, Ridges II, Ridges III, Ridges IV and Ridges VI.

The sale stems from unpaid loans owed by Governor Justice and his family’s companies. Those loans were due in April, and the matter is in court.

The Justice family owes roughly $300 million to Carter Bank and Trust.

The sale is scheduled for March 5, 2024, at 11 a.m. outside of the Greenbrier County courthouse in Lewisburg.

The Governor’s office did not respond to a request for comment. We will continue to track this story and bring you updates.

