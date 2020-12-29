Greenbrier, McDowell, and Wyoming counties see deaths in latest COVID-19 update

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of December 29, 2020, there have been 1,468,110 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 82,773 total cases and 1,284 deaths.

Counties Confirmed Cases Recovered Active Cases Deaths Fayette 1,513 1,093 420 47 Greenbrier 940 107 833 31 McDowell 766 470 296 5 Mercer 1,837 559 1,278 51 Monroe 522 299 223 11 Nicholas 467 226 241 7 Pocahontas 239 216 23 9 Raleigh 1,999 1,450 549 28 Summers 361 260 101 15 Wyoming 1,073 834 239 18

Current Hospitalizations ICU Cases People On Vents 761 213 98

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 90-year old male from Marshall County, a 74-year old male from Hancock County, a 71-year old male from Pendleton County, an 80-year old male from Greenbrier County, an 86-year old female from McDowell County, a 62-year old male from Marshall County, a 67-year old female from Greenbrier County, an 89-year old male from Cabell County, an 84-year old male from Tucker County, a 95-year old male from Monongalia County, a 91-year old male from Putnam County, an 80-year old female from Cabell County, an 81-year old female from Preston County, an 88-year old female from Greenbrier County, a 91-year old male from Monongalia County, an 80-year old female from Hancock County, a 93-year old female from Wyoming County, a 76-year old female from Monongalia County, an 81-year old female from Berkeley County, an 85-year old female from Hancock County, and an 81-year old female from Harrison County.

“Each loss is a heartbreak to a family and to our state,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “I urge you to remember your actions for safety result in saving the lives of your family, neighbors and friends.”

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (710), Berkeley (6,045), Boone (1,031), Braxton (276), Brooke (1,357), Cabell (5,034), Calhoun (127), Clay (252), Doddridge (238), Fayette (1,689), Gilmer (386), Grant (748), Greenbrier (1,391), Hampshire (943), Hancock (1,801), Hardy (751), Harrison (2,844), Jackson (1,129), Jefferson (2,282), Kanawha (8,425), Lewis (486), Lincoln (729), Logan (1,598), Marion (1,725), Marshall (1,960), Mason (992), McDowell (932), Mercer (2,669), Mineral (2,067), Mingo (1,398), Monongalia (5,173), Monroe (613), Morgan (632), Nicholas (636), Ohio (2,452), Pendleton (283), Pleasants (556), Pocahontas (344), Preston (1,612), Putnam (2,898), Raleigh (2,609), Randolph (1,104), Ritchie (330), Roane (290), Summers (418), Taylor (667), Tucker (312), Tyler (346), Upshur (870), Wayne (1,656), Webster (143), Wetzel (671), Wirt (213), Wood (4,814), Wyoming (1,116).

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested.

The total number of vaccines received and administered is shown on the Dashboard Overview page and is included on the daily dashboard update. Please visit the dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more information.

Free COVID-19 testing is available daily to all West Virginia residents. Please visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx to view the testing site map and location list.