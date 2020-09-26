Greenbrier man pleads guilty to breaking into US Post Office

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY)- A Greenbrier County man entered a guilty plea to the felony offense of breaking into a United States Post Office, announced United States Attorney Mike Stuart. Matthew Riffle, 29, of Rupert, faces up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine when he is sentenced on January 8, 2021. He also will be required to pay restitution to the United States Post Office.

“Riffle not only broke into a post office- he admitted he broke into two,” said United States Attorney Mike Stuart. “The security of our post offices is critical. In a season of massive amounts of ballots being delivered by mail, this case echoes the worries of many in the country as to post office and postal service security. I commend the tremendous work of the U. S. Postal Inspection Service and the Sheriff’s Departments of Greenbrier and Fayette counties.”

On two successive days, Riffle broke into two different United States Post Offices. On March 31, 2019, Riffle used a pry bar to break into the Springdale, Fayette County, United States Post Office. Once inside, he took a postage meter, mail, stamps and some cash. On the previous day, Riffle broke into the Smoot, Greenbrier County, United States Post Office and took some cash. Finally, on April 1, 2019, Riffle again attempted to break into the Smoot Post Office, but was not successful due to the installation of a new door lock and security mechanism. Riffle was arrested on April 2, 2019 by the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department. Riffle was advised of his Miranda rights and agreed to give a statement. He admitted to breaking into both of the post offices, and attempting to break into the Smoot Post Office a second time. Riffle stated that his goal was to take the postal machine that prints money orders, but he took the postage stamp meter by mistake. Law enforcement recovered a number of the stolen items from Riffle’s home, including the postage meter from the Springdale Post Office.