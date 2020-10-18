Greenbrier honors military, first responder charities

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WOAY) – The Greenbrier Resort hosted a Salute to Service Weekend, celebrating its 10 years of hosting the PGA Tour and the partnerships it has formed with various charities through the tournament.

On Friday night, the First Responders Children’s Foundation, Army Emergency Relief, Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society, Air Force Aid Society and Coast Guard Mutual Assistance each accepted checks from the Greenbrier as tokens of appreciation. The organizations in turn provided the Greenbrier with tokens as well.

This was in conjunction with the celebration of the 10 years the Greenbrier hosted a PGA Tour event. It began in 2010 as the Greenbrier Classic, and was renamed A Military Tribute at the Greenbrier in 2018. The final edition of the tournament was held in September 2019, as the resort and the PGA Tour decided to discontinue the tournament in April 2020.

Major champions including Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, and Bubba Watson are among those who played in the tournament in past years. Previous champions, including Xander Schauffele and Joaquin Niemann, are beginning to establish solid careers, in part due to their success on the Old White TPC.

The charities honored this weekend are thankful for their partnerships with the resort, and plan on continuing those relationships in the future.

“They’ve helped us tremendously from the minute we met them with such incredible support, both as a friendship really, and also the work we did during covid-19 because there were so many first responders who needed help all over the country,” says Jillian Crane, President of the First Responder’s Children’s Foundation.

Executive Director Scott Perrin adds, “During the holiday season, First Responders Children’s Foundation’s Toy Express will be delivering hundreds of thousands of toys to children of first responders and children in first responder communities across the country, including right here at the Greenbrier.”