Greenbrier East, Independence claim softball sectional titles

FAIRLEA, WV & COAL CITY, WV (WOAY) – Greenbrier East & Independence are both headed to softball regionals after Friday’s sectional wins against Oak Hill & Shady Spring, respectively.

Both games saw the home team take the lead in the middle innings, and now each await their regional opponent.

The area scoreboard from Friday is below, along with scheduled games for Saturday.

Greenbrier East 9, Oak Hill 3 (Lady Spartans win AAA Region 3 Section 2)

Independence 5, Shady Spring 1 (Lady Patriots win AA Region 3 Section 2)

Bluefield 7, Westside 4 (Bluefield @ Wyoming East – Saturday; Lady Warriors need one win)

Greenbrier West 21, Charleston Catholic 4 (Webster County @ Greenbrier West – Saturday)

