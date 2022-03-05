Greenbrier East claims boys basketball sectional title

FAIRLEA, WV (WOAY) – A 15-0 run in the second quarter was the difference as Greenbrier East won 65-50 against Princeton to take the Class AAAA Region 3 Section 2 championship.

Both teams traded baskets in the early going before the Spartans – hosting a sectional championship game for the second straight year – went on their run before halftime. Greenbrier East will host George Washington in regionals Wednesday, while Princeton goes to South Charleston.

Also on Friday, Chapmanville won 78-46 against Liberty Raleigh, meaning the Raiders go to Wyoming East, while Bluefield goes to Chapmanville for regionals. The full list of Region 3 matchups is below.

CLASS A: Greenbrier West @ James Monroe, Greater Beckley @ Webster County

CLASS AA: Liberty @ Wyoming East, Bluefield @ Chapmanville

CLASS AAA: Sissonville @ Shady Spring, Westside vs. Herbert Hoover (at George Washington)

CLASS AAAA: Princeton @ South Charleston, George Washington @ Greenbrier East

