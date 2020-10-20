Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department gives criminology students a hands-on experience

ATHENS, WV (WOAY) – The Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department gives students a hands-on experience with crime scene investigation.

Concord University invited a crime scene unit to their campus to give criminology students an in-person look at what officers do when handling crime scenes.

Lori Pace, a criminology instructor with Concord, says it’s a way to help students retain information, especially where online schooling is making that much more difficult.

“Particularly this semester where we’re struggling with COVID and we’ve developed so many implementation styles: face-to-face, hybrid web and online, the more that we can keep them involved and excited about their coursework, the more likely they are to retain the information,” Pace said.