Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department adds new Deputy Sheriff

GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – The Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department added a new Deputy Sheriff to their team this morning.

Tyler Thomas Hyatt was sworn in as a Deputy Sheriff with the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office on Friday, Oct. 30 by Chief Circuit Judge Jennifer P. Dent.

Sheriff Sloan welcomed Hyatt to the ranks of the Sheriff’s Office. “Although he will not be allowed to work independently until completion of his academy training and field training officer period, he is certainly a welcome addition to our department and the county. We look forward to his service with the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office and the citizens of Greenbrier County. We expect Tyler to have a rewarding career in law enforcement.”

Tyler Hyatt is the third new Deputy Sheriff to take the oath of office in Greenbrier County in the past five weeks as the agency attempts to address staffing shortages.