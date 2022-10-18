Greenbrier County resident honored for recycling efforts

Lewisburg, WV (WOAY) – The Recycling Coalition of West Virginia honors Lucie Refsland as a Recycling Champion for her dedication to recycling.

Refsland, of Lewisburg, has been recycling for decades and is a Greenbrier County Solid Waste Authority board member.

Refsland volunteers at Greenbrier Recycling Center and hosts a monthly Q&A workshop to further inform the community on the importance of recycling.

Refsland also writes “The Recycling Lady” news column in five different newspapers. She uses the column to answer questions, offer updated recycling news, and offer exciting insights into the industry.

Refsland’s impact has inspired her community to launch new programs to expand their recycling efforts. One program collects toothbrushes, empty toothpaste tubes, and empty dental floss containers for recycling.

