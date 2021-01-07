Greenbrier County man wanted after escaping home confinement

GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- A Rupert man is currently wanted after removing his security bracelet and escaping home confinement.

Gary Ray Blankenship was previously charged with endangerment charges. He is described as being 6 feet tall, weighing 178 pounds with multiple tattoos on both arms, hands and the right side of his neck. Blankenship’s last known location was at a residence in Rupert. It is believed he is traveling in a dark grey, 2013 Chevrolet Equinox.

If you know where Blankenship is, contact the Greenbrier County Home Confinement Office at (304) 647-1389, the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department at (304) 647-6634, or the Greenbrier County 911 Center at (304) 647-7911 (24 hours). Information can also be sent through Crime Stoppers of West Virginia or by private message through the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s page.