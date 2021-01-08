Greenbrier County man sentenced to prison for breaking into United States Post Office

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY)- United States Attorney Mike Stuart announced that Matthew Riffle, age 30, of Rupert, was sentenced to 14 months in federal prison for the felony offense of breaking into a United States Post Office.

Riffle pled guilty on September 25, 2020 and has been in federal custody since June 30, 2020. He was also ordered to pay restitution to the United States Post Office in the amount of $3,690.42 for the items he took that were not recovered and any damage done to both of the post offices. After he discharges his prison sentence, he will be placed on supervised release for three years.

“Breaking into federal government buildings is a serious offense,” said United States Attorney Mike Stuart. “And as Riffle can attest, it’s an offense that can result in stiff sentences.”

On two successive days, Riffle broke into two different United States Post Offices. On March 31, 2019, Riffle used a pry bar to break into the Springdale, Fayette County, United States Post Office. Once inside, he took a postage meter, mail, stamps and some cash. On the previous day, Riffle broke into the Smoot, Greenbrier County, United States Post Office and took some cash. Finally, on April 1, 2019, Riffle again attempted to break into the Smoot Post Office, but was not successful due to the installation of a new door lock and security mechanism. Riffle was arrested on April 2, 2019 by the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department. Riffle was advised of his Miranda rights and agreed to give a statement. He admitted to breaking into both of the post offices, and attempting to break into the Smoot Post Office a second time. Riffle stated that his goal was to take the postal machine that prints money orders, but he took the postage stamp meter by mistake. Law enforcement recovered a number of the stolen items from Riffle’s home, including the postage meter from the Springdale Post Office