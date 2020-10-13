Greenbrier County man arrested on drug charges

CHARMCO, WV (WOAY) – On Monday, October 12, 2020, at approximately 10:15 pm, Sergeant C. R. Smith and Deputy J. F. Kelley, of the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office, noticed a vehicle parked in front of an abandoned house in Charmco, WV. This location is known as an illegal drug activity area.

The officers approached the driver, identified as Robert Ferguson, age 58 of Smoot, WV and engaged in conversation with him about his purpose for being at that location. Sergeant Smith deployed his K-9 around the vehicle and a positive indication for drugs was given by the canine.

A subsequent search of the vehicle revealed forty-one (41) Alprazolam 1 mg pills, seven (7) Oxycodone Hydrochloride 30 mg pills and ten (10) Alprazolam 2 mg pills.

Robert Ferguson was placed under arrest for possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver and incarcerated in the Southern Regional Jail.

Deputy J. F. Kelley is the arresting officer.