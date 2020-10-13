Greenbrier County man arrested on drug charges

By
Tyler Barker
-

CHARMCO, WV (WOAY) – On Monday, October 12, 2020, at approximately 10:15 pm, Sergeant C. R. Smith and Deputy J. F. Kelley, of the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office, noticed a vehicle parked in front of an abandoned house in Charmco, WV.  This location is known as an illegal drug activity area.

The officers approached the driver, identified as Robert Ferguson, age 58 of Smoot, WV and engaged in conversation with him about his purpose for being at that location.  Sergeant Smith deployed his K-9 around the vehicle and a positive indication for drugs was given by the canine.

A subsequent search of the vehicle revealed forty-one (41) Alprazolam 1 mg pills, seven (7) Oxycodone Hydrochloride 30 mg pills and ten (10) Alprazolam 2 mg pills. 

Robert Ferguson was placed under arrest for possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver and incarcerated in the Southern Regional Jail.

Deputy J. F. Kelley is the arresting officer.

Tyler Barker
Tyler Barker
Tyler Barker is currently the News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. He was promoted to this job in Mid-November. He still will fill in on weather from time to time. You can follow Tyler on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email him at tbarker@woay.com

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR