Greenbrier County man arrested for threatening to blow up establishment

FAIRLEA, WV (WOAY) – A Greenbrier County man is in jail after making terroristic threats.

According to court documents, Troopers in Greenbrier County responded to 9534 Seneca Trail South in Fairlea. A man known as Timothy Snead, of Ronceverte, was making threats to blow up the establishment and making threats with making bombs.

The victim explained to the trooper that Snead came to the establishment four different times, stating he was there last night and won big money. The victim said she told Snead that if he had won, he would have got a ticket from the machine. Snead continued to come back saying she better have his money, or he would “blow up” Greenbrier County. Snead returned a fifth time talking about a bomb in Frankford and Ronceverte and that he was in the marines, and he did not mind “blowing the building up.”

Snead was arrested and charged with impersonating an officer, two counts of false reporting an emergency, and terroristic threats. He is currently in Southern Regional Jail under a 5,000 dollar cash-only bond.