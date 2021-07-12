Great American Petting Zoo makes a stop in Oak Hill

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – Some furry friends made a stop in Oak Hill as the Great American Petting Zoo came to town.

The petting zoo travels all over the country, and is in the middle of their West Virginia tour. This is the 13th out of 22 shows they plan to have in the Mountain State, and they welcome families to stop by free of charge to pet the animals.

One of the zoo’s business partners Cody Osborn says they like to put a focus on education when showing off their animals.

“People don’t know where their meat comes from, or where their eggs come from. This gives them a chance to come see the animals, pet them, feed them if they want to and have a grand old time,” Osborn said.

Some of the animals featured in the zoo include goats, sheep, llamas, alpacas, a donkey, ducks, chickens and even a wallaby.

The petting zoo is in the Grants parking lot in Oak Hill for Monday only, and if weather permits, it will stay open until 7pm.

