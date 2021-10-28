Grand Slam Storage hosts grand opening in Hico

HICO, WV (WOAY) – A new storage unit business held a grand opening in Hico.

Grand Slam Storage opened up in early October and has seen a great deal of success from the community.

They have 134 units to rent and have a big emphasis on security. The location is surrounded by a security fence with barbed wire. As well, the location uses electronic keypad entry for convenience and safety.

Casey Bowling, a managing member with the business, says they wanted to open up due to a growing need for storage in the region.

“We thought there was a big need for storage in Fayette County,” Bowling said. “If you called any storage facility in Fayette or Nicholas County, you couldn’t find a unit. So we thought there was a big demand.”

Grand Slam Storage is located at 25808 Midland Trail in Hico, and is now open for business.

Grand Slam Storage’s parent entity, New River Gorge Development Company, says they are excited for even more projects planned in the near future.

